Jubilee Square in Woking town centre will host the borough’s Festival of Remembrance tomorrow (Saturday, November 11) and Sunday (November 12). All are welcome.
On Saturday, the Mayor of Woking and invited guests will observe the national two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day.
On Remembrance Sunday, the Mayor and civic guests will attend a service of remembrance. The service will commence with a parade at 10.35am and conclude with a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths.
After the service, uniformed units and organisations will parade in Church Street East, which will be closed to vehicles from 8am to noon on Sunday.
The Churches for Knaphill group will hold their act of remembrance in Knaphill High Street on Saturday. The service will be held by the memorial wall in the High Street and start at about 10.50am, lasting around 40 minutes.
The remembrance service in Byfleet Village will take place at the village war memorial, beginning at 10.50am. The parade will assemble at the village hall's car park at 10.30am.