Coming up at the end of this month is Heath Week, a chance to enjoy and learn more about Surrey’s heathlands. The week will start on July 29 and finish on August 4.
Nearby locations and walks include:
Whitmoor Common
- Nightjar walk from 8pm to 10pm on Monday, July 29.
Horsell Common
- Nightjar walk from 8pm to 10pm on Monday, July 29 and Friday, August 2.
- Insect walk from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday, July 30 and Thursday, August 1.
- Sensory scavenger hunt from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday, July 31.
Chobham Common
- Butterflies and other things with wings from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, July 30.
- Nightjar walk from 8pm to 10pm on Friday, July 2.
- Heathland history walk from 10am to 12.30pm on Saturday, August 3.
- Guided walk: a trip to the movies from 10am to 12.30pm on Sunday, August 4.