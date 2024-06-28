An old Greek proverb tells us that “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.”
Obviously both men and women can plant trees, but it’s a proverb that does challenge me to consider what sort of ancestor I want to be.
I wonder what sort of ancestor you’d like to be?
“Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind” and, “Love your neighbour as yourself,” Jesus says when asked to summarise the Jewish Law.
Jesus then goes on to tell the parable of the Good Samaritan, which, among other things, shows us how to give and receive from people we don’t necessarily agree with.
In these days of polarisation, perhaps we’re better off looking to live simply, to continue working for the common good, and for the longer-term, and to love our neighbour (here and across the world) as we get on living our lives.
Perhaps too, we might consider planting a tree and becoming ancestors known for living for those who will follow us, as people who lived for our grandchildren’s futures?
Scott Smith
Vicar of St Andrew’s, Goldsworth Park