The Met Office has issued a weekend-long yellow weather warning for parts of the South and East of England including Surrey and Hampshire.
The warning is now valid for the entirety of Saturday and Sunday with heavy showers expected to affect the region.
Heavy showers may also be thundery and will merge into longer spells of rain for a time between early Saturday and Sunday morning.
Many areas will experience 15-30 mm rain, while wetter areas likely close to English Channel coasts could see 50-70 mm.
From overnight Saturday into early Sunday, strong winds and gusts of 45-55 mph are also probable along exposed parts of the English Channel coastline.
The wet weather means brollies are essential for outdoor events including Liphook Carnival on Saturday evening and Farnham’s Artist & Makers Market this Sunday, in West Street from 10am to 4pm.
The Met Office has warned there is a small chance that flooding may occur in some areas which could impact the above events, as well as causing delays and difficulties for people traveling via bus or car and even on the railways.
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
By Michelle Monaghan