Work to ease congestion and improve safety at the busiest junction of the M25 continues, with a series of closures over the coming weeks.
The scheme to upgrade Junction 10 in Surrey is already improving driver journeys, with jet lanes now carrying traffic through the junction while avoiding traffic signals.
To allow work on the next phases of the project to be completed safely, there will be a series of weekend closures and some of these start this weekend.
All slip roads on and off the M25 junction 10 will be closed from 9pm this Friday, February 21 and will reopen at 6am on Monday, February 24.
During this gyratory closure:
- The A3 and M25 will both remain open
- You will only be able to drive through the junction
- You won’t be able to leave or join either the A3 or the M25 as you normally would
- Diversions will be in place for local residents and businesses.
The A3 Northbound off slip to the Painshill Junction A245 has been reopened for the weekend to allow traffic to access the Painshill Junction.
More information on diversion routes can be found online at: https://tinyurl.com/M25-Junction-10-works.
Next month, there will be two full weekend closures to allow for the demolition and removal of old bridges.
This work is scheduled to take place from:
- 9pm Friday, March 7 to 6am on Monday, March 10
- 9pm Friday, March 21 to 6am on Monday, March 24
Then in April, the A3 will be closed in both directions between Junction 10 and Cobham Roundabout/A245 between 11th to the 14th.
Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, said: “This is the final block of closures on the M25 as this scheme nears completion.
“We were grateful to drivers who listened to our advice during the three weekend closures last year and I’d again urge them to only use the motorway if their journey is absolutely necessary.
“Unfortunately, it’s simply not possible to carry out this scale of infrastructure improvement, which will benefit millions of people in the long term, without there being some degree of short-term disruption.
“We have spent months planning these closures, but they will still cause significant congestion and delays, so we are asking road users to allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible. Please follow our official diversion routes and not information from satnavs.”
While the fundamental elements of the scheme which affect drivers day-to-day are still expected to be finished this summer, the final completion date for the project has now been moved back to spring 2026.
National Highways had said this does not mean continued heavy congestion and most road users will not be affected by the project’s extended completion date.