A Woking environmental group celebrated Great Big Green Week (GBGW) from June 8 to June 16.
Woking Environment Action (WEAct) is a voluntary group of individuals, that tackle local issues relating to climate change and sustainability. During GBGW, the group held 11 activities including the launch of its new sub group, Sustainable Byfleet, to address the climate and nature emergency.
To kick off the week, WEAct celebrated the first anniversary of its Repair Cafe. Seventy-three items were brought in for repair and mayor Louise Morales was in attendance. At the same time, a hedgehog stall was held to swap tips on making gardens more friendly for the animals, recording sightings and learning about how to use wildlife cameras.
A drop in session was held at the library to learn about how to take steps to reduce single-use plastics, plastic pollution and preparing for plastic-free July. Finishing off the first weekend was a nature and engagement walk with certified forest bathing guide Jo Parker.
According to Forestry England, forest bathing is a Japanese practice that involves being amongst nature, staying quiet and taking in your surroundings. It is meant to be good for your health and wellbeing and helps to de-stress.
Other activities included a three hour climate fresk workshop on the science behind climate change and clearing Himalayan balsam at the White Rose Lane Nature Reserve by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) volunteers.
There was also a walk to bring out views and ideas from residents about what a net-zero Woking could look like and an elderflower foraging walk to learn more about the flower and its uses.
WEAct’s next event is its AGM on Thursday, June 27 at the WWF Living Planet Centre from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. For more information about WEAct, visit https://wokingenvironmentaction.com/