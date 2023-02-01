NEW Victoria Theatre has raised the curtain on a new level of comfort, with bespoke new seating for the Stalls and Royal Circle.
The original seats had put in 30 years of service, and seated an estimated nine million people.
“This update to the 952 seats comes with the audience experience at heart to make their visit to the New Victoria Theatre a comfortable and enjoyable one,” said a theatre spokesman.
“The new seats are hand-made and bespoke to the auditorium to ensure the maximum amount of comfort, leg room and accessibility can be achieved.
“The design places a midnight blue fabric and black metal work centre stage, giving a slick and sophisticated look to the auditorium. High-backs, arm rests and optimum angles bring comfort and support to patrons coming to be entertained.”
Race Furniture designed, manufactured and installed the new seats, making sure the old seats were responsibly recycled. The seats in the boxes have been refurbished to match the new fixed seats. A variety of access seats and wheelchair spaces are still available in both the Stalls and Royal Circle.
“After 30 long years we are retiring the seats across the Stalls and Royal Circle. It has been estimated that nine million visitors have been cushioned across 9,000 performances; the seats have served the community of Woking beyond well,” said JJ Almond, theatre director at the New Victoria Theatre.
“We welcome our next 9 million visitors to take comfort and be entertained for the next 9,000 performances.”