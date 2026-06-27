Thousands of visitors descended on Aldershot this weekend as the Hampshire garrison town hosted the Armed Forces Day National Event 2026 – the first time the celebration has been held in the Rushmoor borough.
The two-day event, organised by Rushmoor Borough Council, celebrated Hampshire and Surrey's rich military heritage.
Saturday's programme opened with a parade of 800 military personnel, veterans and cadets at 11am, accompanied by an RAF A400M Atlas aircraft and military bands from the Royal Marines Band Service, the Royal Corps of Army Music and RAF Music Services. Flypasts included the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at 1.25pm.
Cllr Sophie Porter, Deputy Leader of Rushmoor Borough Council, said she, Aldershot MP Alex Baker and council staff "wrote the bid within a week to host this event".
"I had a little tear in my eye when the parade started because it was so special for that to be in my hometown," she said.
"It reminded me so much of the military show we used to hold in our town regularly when I was a little kid."
Sunday's programme features a Drumhead service led by Padre Stephen Dunwoody KHC, with the Colours of the Irish Guards marched into the arena accompanied by the Band of the Household Cavalry.
Cllr Peter Cullum, Mayor of Rushmoor, said the borough's unique military and civilian community made it an ideal host.
Aldershot has been the home of the British Army since the 1850s, while neighbouring Farnborough is recognised as the birthplace of British military aviation, where Samuel Cody made the first powered flight in Britain in 1908.
Special guests included Iron Maiden frontman and Royal Auxiliary Air Force honorary officer Bruce Dickinson, former Royal Marines Commando and adventurer Aldo Kane, and Defence Minister Dan Jarvis MP.
The military village, open on both days, featured displays from all three services, including an RAF CH-47 Chinook, an Apache helicopter, an inflatable Challenger 2 tank and a virtual reality engagement bus. Aldershot Military Museum was also open throughout the weekend.
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