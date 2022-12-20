EPWORTH Choir’s two family Christmas concerts brought a festive cheer to St Mary’s Church, Horsell, last Saturday.
The concert featured favourite carols and an exciting selection of pieces for choir conducted by Michael Waldron, and special guests Woking High School jazz band had everyone’s feet tapping to their lively and accomplished playing.
Since being founded in 1958, Epworth Choir has raised money for charity through its concerts, and these two supported Woking-based charity Jigsaw.
Choir chair Penny Haskell said: “One of our members volunteers with Jigsaw so has first-hand knowledge of the wonderful work they do supporting local families with children under 11.
“It was the perfect choice to link with our family Christmas concerts this year and we’re pleased to be able to help with their fundraising.
“We’d love to welcome new singers to join our friendly choir in 2023, so do get in touch via our website, epworthchoir.org, to find out more.”