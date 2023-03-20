LOCAL police are appealing for the public’s help, following a robbery at the Co-Op store in Ripley.
Three men in balaclavas forced their way behind the counter at the store brandishing crowbars, which they then used to prise open the tills and steal cash boxes.
“A fourth man kept watch while they loaded up their pockets and a large bag, before making off in a stolen red 2010 Jaguar with more than £3,000 in cash and the contents of the tills,” said a police press spokesman.
“Do you recognise the four men in the CCTV footage? Did you see a red 2010 Jaguar like the one in this image in the Ripley area on Sunday 12 March between 7pm and 8pm?
Anyone with information should get in touch, quoting PR/45230027989, by:
Webchat on the website surrey.police.uk
- Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Calling 101
Anyone who would rather not speak to police can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.