A WOKING artist is displaying 50 of his works in a free exhibition.
Charles Twigg is showing his ink, water-colour and sculpture works, which were greatly influenced by nature and travel, at Saint Columba’s House at Maybury Hill in Maybury, GU22 8AB.
The exhibition is open Mondays to Friday from 9am to 4.30pm until 19 May.
Charles said: “All are welcome to view the artworks. However, as Saint Columba’s is a conference and retreat centre, it is a good idea to call the reception desk on 01483 766498 before visiting.”
There will be a free wire sculpture workshop on Saturday 13 May, from 10am to 1pm, at St Columba’s. To book a place, call 01483 766498. Although it is free, donations will be accepted.
Charles has a deep commitment to mental health, having worked closely with the charity Mind.
He is now the resident artist with an Epsom-based charity, Love Me, Love My Mind, which promotes a better understanding of mental health and supports the wellbeing of people in the local community. He also leads workshops with the NHS, Scouts and other groups.
Charles added: “Presently I am spending much of my time looking at the symbiotic relationship that trees have with their surroundings.
“Travel is important in my life, when I record many different cultures in ink, water-colour, photography and words.”
For more information on the exhibition, visit www.stcolumbashouse.org.uk.
He shows some of his artwork on his blog site www.theartofcharlestwigg.blogspot.com.