It has been a busy year for a local award winning theatre group in Woking and it hasn’t stopped.
The WAOS (Woking Amateur Operatic Society) Musical Theatre has provided a wide range of events. With an entertaining refreshment pit stop for Horsell’s Garden Safari, and a musical cabaret in Woodham in the summer.
But at the same time they have been deep in rehearsals for Evita, to be performed at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre, from December 10 to 14.
Evita Perón, a name that continues to echo through the halls of history, is as relevant today as she was during her lifetime. Born into poverty, she rose to become one of the most influential women in Argentine history. Her life story has been immortalised in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s acclaimed musical Evita.
A WAOS spokesperson said: “Whether you are familiar with the musical or new to the tale of Eva Perón. This adaptation by WAOS offers an opportunity to reflect on the intersections of politics, fame, and humanity that define our world today.”
WAOS Musical Theatre, known for its professional-standard productions, promises a fresh and dynamic interpretation of the beloved classic. Set against the dramatic backdrop of 1940s Buenos Aires, the adaptation will showcase unforgettable musical numbers such as Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.
These timeless songs continue to captivate audiences and reflect the emotional intensity of Perón’s life and legacy. Book now to avoid disappointment!