This month RSPCA is asking you to take a ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ to raise funds to make the world better for every animal.
Participants can choose to walk 30, 60 or 150 miles or do it virtually from the comfort of their own home or local area. There are three groups to join: team hedgehog (beginner), team badger (intermediate) and team fox (advanced).
By joining hedgehog you commit to walking 30 miles, badger is 60 miles over 30 days and fox is 150 miles in one month. Once you have signed up, you will receive a free 200th anniversary pin badge, and get access to the charity’s new podcast series about UK wildlife.
If you can’t take on a fundraising challenge right now, there is always the option of donating much needed items to local centres like RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham.