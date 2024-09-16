A Woking fashion designer has wowed London Fashion Week for another year with her new collection Opulence Aurore.
Vaishali Ragunathan owns the couture label Vz Perfection and made her debut at the prestigious showcase in 2019. This year, she was inspired by the delicate beauty of the dawn ‘Aurore’ - each piece celebrates light, grace and opulence.
At the heart of the collection is a dedication to the refinement of silhouettes. Drawing from the grand traditions of haute couture, where structure and elegance meet in perfect harmony.
There is also an element of boldness, a nod to the grandeur of Indian craftsmanship. These statement embellishments are not merely decorative; they are the soul of the collection, bringing an element of drama and luxury that elevates each piece from the ordinary to the extradoinary.
Vaishali said: “Growing up in India provided me with an opportunity to work with some of the best craftsmen and women there is.Who specialise in creating intricate embellishments to stunning artwork to modern day technologies like Digital Printing on Fabrics.
“This has been a great source of inspiration for me and an avenue to bring in the element of my Indian heritage and culture into my Couture designs.
“This collection is designed for the woman who understands the value of subtle luxury. Who appreciates the quiet opulence that lies in every detail.
“She is not defined by trends but by her own sense of style. Classic yet contemporary, bold yet refined.”
Some of the designer’s guests were wearing pieces from her previous collection Azure Majesty. Kingfishers were the star of that collection with rich blues and fabrics such as silk and velvet with sweeping gowns and capes.
While birds did make an appearance on the back of a jacket, a dragonfly was the centrepiece on the first dress in the latest collection.