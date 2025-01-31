Vivace Chorus will perform Petite Messe Solennelle, Rossini's evocative choral work, at Holy Trinity Church, Guildford, on Saturday, 22 March at 7.30pm. Tickets are £25, or £10 for students/under 18.
Founded in 1946, Vivace Chorus are a vibrant group of 150 singers based in Guildford.
Performing a wide ranging and innovative range of high-quality choral music, they have also raised a significant amount of money for local charities. Their concerts are an exciting mix of old and new, classical, jazz; serious and less serious.
Vivace's 2025 season continues with their return to the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, 13 July featuring Berlioz's epic Te Deum.
New members are always welcome and Vivace rehearse on Mondays at 7.15pm at Guildford Baptist Church.