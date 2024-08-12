The Fleet Pond Society’s website includes nature notes, reports of sightings (not just of wildfowl) and conservation reports: visit fleetpond.org.uk Three recommended walks introducing a selection of wildlife habitats have been marked by colour-coded posts. A short 1km (0.8 mile) “red” route takes you along a circuit from the car park to the lakeside via a heathland area, visiting a fishing jetty designed for wheelchair use and a picnic site with a good view of the lake, the fringing reedbed and the open marsh. The medium “yellow” route of 3km (1.8 miles) takes a full circuit of the lake. It is suitable for wheelchairs and children carriers in all but the wettest weather. Boardwalks have been built across marshy sections. The “blue” route is 4km (2.5 miles) and follows the yellow route but extends to include Brookly Wood (where the footpath can be very muddy in winter) and Wood Lane Heath. The walks are described in an excellent leaflet, jointly produced by the Fleet Pond Society and Hart District Council Countryside Services. It includes a map and descriptions of the reserve’s habitats. To download a copy visit https://bit.ly/2WVxCk6