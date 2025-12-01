A frenzy of bidding at Ewbank’s Vintage Posters sale sent prices soaring to £81,500, with every one of the 401 lots snapped up.
The standout result was a 30 x 40-inch British Quad for Michelangelo Antonioni’s The Red Desert (1964), which made £2,340 against expectations of just £80-120. A full-size British Quad for the 1988 cult horror comedy Killer Klowns from Outer Space matched the price.
“This was an exceptional outing for vintage posters – there is clearly a ravenous appetite for this collecting field across nearly every genre of film-making,” said Ewbank’s Vintage Posters specialist, Maxwell Robinson. “Inch for inch they are some of the most competitively priced artworks across the whole art market. Their impact when framed and hung on a wall has to be seen to be believed.”
