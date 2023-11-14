Brooklands Museum’s motorcycle team entered a motorcycle and pedal cycle in the Royal Automobile Club’s 83rd London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.
After months of dedicated preparation and a 6.45am start in Hyde Park, grandfather and son-in-law John Bottomley and Phil Kirby, both volunteers of the motorcycle team, set off for their challenge, arriving in Brighton around noon.
John rode the iconic 1903 Dreadnought, hailed as the first motorcycle built for competition, which was kindly loaned to Brooklands Museum from the Vintage Motor Cycle Club (VMCC). Not only did the VMCC grant permission for its use, but they also supplied the original owner’s coat for John to ride in.
This fittingly earned John the winning award for Period Motoring Attire, recognising the person wearing appropriate period dress symbolising the veteran era.
The Dreadnought proved quite a challenge for John, including five kilometres of pushing the bike to start it at various points.
Phil rode a 1901 pushbike out of Brooklands Museum’s Raleigh Collection. Raleigh kindly provided permission for its use.
“It was the most challenging bike I’d ridden in 40 years of cycling,” he said. “I’m glad Raleigh have made great advances in bike design since 1901.”
John said: “This project was made possible by the wonderful support of the Brooklands Museum motorcycle team volunteers over many months, for which I am very grateful.
“It is very satisfying to restore the bikes to their former glory and showcase Brooklands Museum as having a living collection. It was the most challenging but rewarding event that I’ve had the privilege to take part in.”
Andrew Lewis, collections manager at Brooklands Museum, said: “We would like to congratulate John and Phil, as well as the motorcycle team, for their tremendous efforts in completing the Veteran Car Run.”