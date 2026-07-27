Lilah Dakin won Best in Show for her “Something New from Something Old” exhibit; Ben Lay won the Growers Trophy and Fruit & Vegetable Trophy and was champion top-scoring person; Ann Barrick won the Floral Trophy for cut flowers; Zoe Garfoot won the Boater Cup for floral art; Louise Ball won the cookery cup; Gemma Smithard won the Handicraft Shield: Jonathan Mullin won the Golden Jubilee Shield for photography and Oscar Cornelius won the Golden Jubilee Award for art.