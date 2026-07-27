Woking High School was again the venue for this year’s Horsell Village Show last Saturday and the sunny playing fields proved to be a perfect background for a wide range of attractions.
The stars of the show were the marquee exhibits, showcasing the many talents of Horsell residents.
Lilah Dakin won Best in Show for her “Something New from Something Old” exhibit; Ben Lay won the Growers Trophy and Fruit & Vegetable Trophy and was champion top-scoring person; Ann Barrick won the Floral Trophy for cut flowers; Zoe Garfoot won the Boater Cup for floral art; Louise Ball won the cookery cup; Gemma Smithard won the Handicraft Shield: Jonathan Mullin won the Golden Jubilee Shield for photography and Oscar Cornelius won the Golden Jubilee Award for art.
There was entertainment galore to suit everyone, from the bands Rough Edges and Lost in Surrey to Summerscales Performing Arts dancing. The school musicians performed, there was GKR karate, Stagecoach Woking, Some Voices choir, face painting, a human fruit machine, a coconut shy and the fire engine proved to be of great interest.
Some 50 stalls selling goods and crafts was a great attraction with visitors freely wandering around to admire and buy what was on offer.
The hot day demanded copious refreshments, and Hogs Back Brewery beer, Pimm’s, soft drinks and ice creams sold fast. The Rotary Club provided visitors with welcome cups of tea and delicious cakes.
To end the show, the prize winners were presented with their awards by Mrs Walter, headteacher at Woking High School, and the many raffle prizes were handed out to the winners.
Next year’s show is on the 24 July, so do remember to put the date in your diary and keep track of what will be happening on www.horsellvillageshow.co.uk
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