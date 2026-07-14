Horsell Village Show will again take place at Woking High School on Morton Road on Saturday (25 July). It will open at noon and close after prize-giving at 4.30 pm.
The show is a highlight of the village calendar, with a bargain £2 entry fee for adults and children admitted free.
This year’s show promises to be better than ever, with a great programme of entertainments to suit everyone. Attractions include music and a guitar group provided by the school; Lost in Surrey, a local band and Scott No Fans + Georgia.
There will be singing from Some Voices Choir, dancing from Summerscales Performing Arts and performances by Woking Stagecoach. There will be a karate display and a fire engine will be arriving at the show at 1.30 pm.
More fun will be provided by entertainer Koala Kids and there will be face-painting too.
The main attraction of the show are the competition marquees. They will be full of wonderful displays of fruit and vegetables, flowers, floral art, cookery and handicrafts, art, photography, novelty classes and children’s entries of all kinds.
There will also be an abundance of craft stalls to browse – then much to refresh you during the afternoon, including stalls providing beer from Hog’s Back Brewery, a Pimm’s stall, soft drinks and ice creams.
Tea and cakes will be provided by the Rotary Club. More substantial food options include a barbecue and Dee’s delicious Indian snacks.
There will be great prizes in the raffle, so remember to buy your tickets at the entrance. Winners will be announced at the prize-giving, which will be presented by Mrs Walter, headteacher at Woking High School.
Full details are on www.horsellvillageshow.co.uk. The site includes entry forms for the competitive elements of the show and the form is also included in the show schedule - available in the village.
Have a great day out!
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