While residents will catch glimpses of military jets and commercial aircraft overhead during the flying programme, the airshow itself is primarily a global trade event, bringing thousands of business leaders, engineers, investors and government representatives to the area.
The influx of visitors is expected to provide a welcome boost for hotels, restaurants, pubs, taxi firms and other local businesses, while exhibition halls and hospitality chalets become the setting for product launches, investment meetings and commercial negotiations.
Hundreds of companies from around the world are exhibiting at this year's event, using Farnborough as a platform to unveil new technologies, strengthen partnerships and meet customers from across the aerospace, aviation and defence sectors.
Among them is global optics company ZEISS, which is making its Farnborough debut with an immersive showcase demonstrating how transparent displays, holographic interfaces and lightweight optical systems could transform the next generation of aircraft.
Dennis Lehr, head of ZEISS Microoptics Aerospace, said: "Farnborough is an opportunity to step inside how future aircraft could look and feel, and to see how these technologies could translate into real-world aviation applications."
Innovation will also be in the spotlight through a new partnership between Venturefest South and the airshow. During Friday's Pioneers of Tomorrow programme, a group of emerging businesses will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas directly to investors, aerospace companies and industry leaders.
Ed Gould, chair of Venturefest South, said: "Farnborough is globally recognised as a meeting place for pioneering technologies, major investors and influential industry leaders. Through this partnership, we're creating a unique opportunity for a select group of innovators to present their ideas on an international stage and make connections that could accelerate their growth."
Defence giant BAE Systems is among the major exhibitors, using the week to host a series of briefings and technology showcases covering subjects including the future of the Typhoon fighter jet, Team Tempest and advanced defence technologies.
The UK Government has previously described Farnborough International Airshow as a showcase for British industry and innovation.
The Government highlighted its role in driving economic growth, creating skilled jobs and providing a platform for partnerships between government and industry.
Held every two years, the five-day event runs until Friday, July 24, with the first four days dedicated to trade visitors before Friday's Pioneers of Tomorrow programme welcomes students, apprentices and young people interested in careers in aerospace, engineering and advanced technology.
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