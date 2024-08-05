Data from the Home Office reveals a significant decline in fire incidents at non-domestic buildings in Surrey.
Between 2019 and 2023, fire and rescue services attended 875 incidents, representing a 30 per cent decrease from the previous five years.
The decline underscores the effectiveness of the work that Surrey Fire and Rescue Service does with local organisations to raise awareness about fire safety practices.
Coupled with the introduction of new regulations – such as the October 2023 update to the Home Office’s fire safety reform programme. Which mandates comprehensive fire risk assessments for all businesses – it demonstrates the impact of proactive measures.
Ansvar, a provider of insurance for charity, care, not-for-profit and faith sectors, is emphasising the importance of continued vigilance.
Head of Underwriting at Ansvar, Adam Tier commented: “The decrease in fire incidents across Surrey is extremely positive news and highlights the impact that greater awareness and regulation reforms can have.
“Particularly for protecting smaller businesses and organisations in the non-profit sectors, where operational continuity is paramount.
“Organisations can take obvious steps like ensuring all areas are equipped with fire alarms and smoke detectors, conducting regular risk assessments, and providing fire safety training to staff and volunteers.
“However, there are also less obvious measures that can significantly enhance preparedness and resilience against fire incidents. We are encouraging organisations to incorporate these into their fire safety plans.”
Ansvar’s five tips for incorporating fire safety include:
- Storage and housekeeping
- Being aware of arson
- Evacuation plan accessibility
- Secure specialist insurance cover
- Maintaining safety of electrical items