There will be a vigil for Sara Sharif on Hammond Road, Horsell, on Sunday (15 December).
The father and stepmother of 10-year-old Sara were on Wednesday (11 December 2024) found guilty of her murder following a ten-week trial at The Central Criminal Court in London.
The jury returned unanimous verdicts against Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 42, and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, following the trial, during which they heard how Sara had been brutally mistreated, abused and violently assaulted, eventually resulting in her tragic death.
The jury found Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, not guilty of murder but guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.
Sentencing is due to take place on Tuesday.
Specialist doctors and pathologists who examined Sara’s body found evidence of around 100 separate internal and external injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, multiple broken bones, extensive bruising and scarring. There was also evidence of burns, including one on Sara’s buttocks which had been intentionally inflicted using a domestic iron, and human bite marks.
The post-mortem found the cause of Sara’s death to be complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect.
Sara’s body was found at the family home in Hammond Road in the early hours of Thursday, 10 August 2023, after her father, Urfan Sharif, called police and told them that he had killed his daughter and left her at the address.
One social media contributor said of the vigil: “Please do attend to light a candle or lay a rose for a little angel who sadly gained her wings too soon. Beautiful Sara Sharif. 15/12/2024 at 18.30. Just like many of us, I did not know Sara personally, but she has touched the hearts of many and as a community it's the least we can do.”