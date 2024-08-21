Residents and visitors are being encouraged to have their say about the Basingstoke Canal Centre in Mytchett.
Surrey County Council took on direct responsibility for the site in April and is now considering how best to enhance the centre. Activities available at the centre include camping, boat hire, a children’s playground and a café.
Cllr Marisa Heath said: “The Basingstoke Canal Centre is a much-loved community asset providing access to public green and blue space for local residents and visitors.
“We want to ensure that any potential future investment is based on the needs of the community it serves and spent wisely. To deliver a financially sustainable facility that the community can get great enjoyment from.
“We’re keen to gain valuable input from current and potentially new users to help inform the future services provided at the Centre.”
An online feedback survey is available at canalcentre.commonplace.is from August 20 to September 27.