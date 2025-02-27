A local Ukrainian group has expressed its gratitude to the people of Woking for their support.
Ukraine UK Unity is an organisation in Woking that helps Ukrainian people to rebuild their lives in the UK by providing advice, information support, translation and friendship.
It is run by Irina Creeger and Carolyn Drury-Burroughs, two school mums and friends who were inspired to do something positive to help people fleeing the war.
In a statement, the group said: “We would like to thank the people of Woking and the Surrey Ukrainian community for their incredible generosity in contributing to the street collection on 24th February and their support for the Ukrainian community in both the UK and Ukraine.”
On a chilly Monday evening, Irina Creeger was joined by the mayor, Cllr Louise Morales, Woking Borough Council leader, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker and local religious leaders, who gave extremely moving readings of poetry written by men and women on the Ukrainian frontline, sharing their fears and their hopes for peace.
Thanks was also given to the Woking community who have supported so many refugees.
The resilience and defiance of the Ukrainian people was celebrated with song and dance performances by the children of St Mary’s Ukrainian School Woking and a traditional Ukrainian song from Woking Kalyna Refugee Choir.
St Mary’s was founded in January 2023, to provide academic and cultural opportunities for children with Ukrainian heritage in the UK and Ukrainian children displaced by the war.
A total of £2,740.52 was raised from those who gathered in Jubilee Square to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion. The funds will be spent on medical supplies for the people of Ukraine and supporting the refugee community in the Woking area.