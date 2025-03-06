Dogs prefer travelling in electric vehicles to petrol and diesel cars, researchers have found.
A study, carried out by veterinary surgeon and This Morning’s resident vet, Dr Scott Miller, found canines are 'more relaxed' when travelling in an EV in comparison to fuel powered cars.
The experiment involved monitoring a dog’s heart rate when travelling in three different cars - electric, diesel and petrol.
One-year-old working cocker spaniel, Mango, was driven around the Dunsfold Aerodrome track - a location famously used by BBC’s Top Gear - reaching speeds of up to 70 mph.
Mango’s behaviour was monitored during each drive and his pulse rate checked after each journey.
His resting heart rate of 80 beats per minute (BPM) only rose to 100 BPM in the Elroq, Škoda’s electric family SUV.
In contrast, Mango's heart rate surged to 120 BPM and 125 BPM in the petrol and diesel cars respectively, indicating significantly higher stress levels.
In the EV, Mango was far more relaxed. He was seen lying down and nearly asleep, while in the internal combustion engine cars, he appeared more tense, stiffening his posture and looking around anxiously.
Škoda carried out the campaign to mark their partnership with Crufts, the world’s largest dog show, with Dr Scott Miller at the location in Surrey.
Dr Miller said: “The experiment clearly shows the health and psychological benefits of travelling in an EV for dogs.
“Observing Mango’s reactions while traveling at the same speed on the same track in alternative powertrains made it clear that battery electric cars provide a smoother and more calming experience.
"The lack of mechanical moving parts, reduced vibrations and noise, and the spacious interiors of EVs create a soothing environment for dogs, ensuring a more relaxed and enjoyable travel experience for our furry companions.
“Additionally, EVs tend to have a lower centre of gravity compared to traditional fuel-powered cars, which may contribute to a more stable and secure feeling for dogs."
The results are further supported by a national survey of 1,500 dog-owning drivers, revealing that nearly a third (32 per cent) worry about their dog's anxiety during car journeys.
Others cited concerns about their pet’s safety (38 per cent), lack of space (seven per cent) and difficulty securing their dog safely (seven per cent) were also highlighted.
More than half (53 per cent) of dog owners hit the road with their pets once a week - yet more than half (54 per cent) have avoided driving with their dog altogether, and 51 per cent would steer clear of specific journeys if their pup had to come along.
For those who do travel with their pooch, the biggest things they try to avoid include long motorway or A-road trips (50 per cent), journeys over 30 miles (46 per cent), and navigating busy built-up areas (40 per cent).
Dog owners value their four-legged friends so much that nearly half (41 per cent) would factor their pup’s comfort when choosing their next car. And almost a third (31 per cent) believe EVs offer a quieter, comfier ride, the OnePoll research found.
Dog behaviourist expert Anna Webb, who has previously created the Happy Hounds playlist with Škoda to help dogs’ travel anxiety in the car, said: “Mango’s body language clearly showed his preference for travelling in an EV where he’s lying down on the back seat, relaxed, with soft semi-closed brown eyes.
“In traditional fuel powered cars, he’s sitting bolt upright and tense. Turning his head dramatically with rapid wide eye movement, showing the whites of his eyes all clear physical signs of stress.
“Confirming Mango’s adrenalin and stress levels were physiologically higher in the traditional vehicles, his resting pulse rate at 80 BPM raised to just 100 BPM when travelling in the EV. In contrast, it increased to 120 BPM in the petrol model and 125 BPM in the diesel vehicle.
“As dogs’ hearing is four times more acute than ours, they pick up on sound frequencies of the traditional engine noises that are inaudible to people. Similarly, the vibrations of the petrol and diesel cars can cause ‘motion sickness’, raising Mango’s heart rate by feeling nauseous.”
Webb’s top 10 tips for keeping your dog calm on car journeys are:
- Make them feel safe: Train your dog to settle in a pet carrier, crate or in a dog seat-belt harness. It may feel restrictive at first, but it creates a secure and protective space. It’s also the law under the Highway Code (rule 57), and non-compliance can result in a hefty £5,000 fine.
- Spot signs of stress: If you notice signs of stress through ‘physical signals’ like barking, whining, drooling, panting, chewing their paws, licking, or chewing the carrier or seat belt, you should stop and shorten the experience with a break. Keep training sessions short and fun, as the aim is for your pooch to stay calm and be settled.
- Ease into travel: From your dog’s perspective, a car a closed space without an escape route, which can stress your dog. Start with short trips and gradually increase the duration, always making each journey positive.
- Create a consistently positive environment: Associate the car with positive sensory experiences. Play the radio or a playlist, like Happy Hounds on Spotify, outside of the car as well as inside to use ‘sound therapy’ to familiarise your dog with their environment.
- Listen to vocal cues: Listen out for vocalising including whining, howling, barking, and heavy panting, all of which are expressed when other more body language cues have failed to communicate their discomfort, anxiety and stress. If this happens, pull over, take a break and go back a few steps in your training.
- Manage sound sensitivity: Your dog’s hearing is four times more acute than yours, and they hear both high and low frequencies that are inaudible to people. So be mindful of engine noises, other vehicles, heavy rain and keep your radio or playlist at a low level.
- Ensure proper ventilation: The vibrations from traditional cars in transit can trigger stress from ‘motion sickness’ and feeling nauseous, and a dogs immense olfaction, which is over a million times more acute than ours, means smells can trigger motion sickness. Drive smoothly and ventilate your vehicle appropriately.
- Stay calm in a traffic jam: Scientific research proves that dogs can smell cortisol, the stress hormone, rising in their owners, making dogs feel pessimistic. So keep a lid on your stress to help keep your dog feeling calm and optimistic.
- Monitor temperature: Even in winter a car’s interior can get hot, and dogs’ body temperature is two degrees higher than ours. Always ensure the back seat remains under 20 degrees centigrade and carry a flask of water with you.
- Plan your journey: Travel early or late in the day to avoid the heat or rush hour traffic, factoring in regular comfort breaks so your pooch can take the air, stretch their legs, have a drink and receive positive attention to feel refreshed for the next leg of the trip.