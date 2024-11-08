East Hampshire’s biggest tourist attraction is set for a multi-million pound makeover as planners have given the green light to a huge revamp.
The Haskins Group is pumping around £40million into Birdworld and the adjacent garden centre in the biggest ever investment into the site south of Rowledge.
An application to reconfigure the site was submitted in January with plans for Birdworld including a relocated entrance and new indoor and outdoor play areas.
A new more eco-friendly garden centre is also part of the three-phase plan with access to both from a new roundabout on the A325.
Planning permission was recently granted by EHDC with work on the first phase – the outdoor and indoor play zone – set to start before Christmas in anticipation of summer and October opening dates, respectively.
The indoor play zone will be the largest in the region and will be filled with birdhouses, slides and tunnels across multiple levels.
There will also be a dedicated toddler zone, a large net play area, interconnected platforms and enchanted forest “Spriglet” themed houses with puzzle boards and interactive features.
There’s more outdoors with the play scheme “blending seamlessly with the natural landscape” through bird nest towers, connecting bridges and a spiral clamber net.
“We’re so excited because it’s been such a long time coming,” said Matt Hill, Birdworld director.
“I would say this is the biggest investment it’s ever had.
“We really want it to live up to all the brown tourist signs you see around the region. One thing we want to get across is that we really want it to be an inclusive family attraction that’s a great day out for anyone.”
The second phase of the redevelopment will focus on the roundabout and new garden centre while the third will involve the creation of new Birdworld entrance.