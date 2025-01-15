Victoria Way has reopened to traffic and pedestrians this morning (Wednesday, January 15), marking the end of the temporary closure and restoring access to the key route through Woking.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, Woking Borough Council leader, said: “I am relieved that Victoria Way has finally reopened. The safety of the public has always been our priority and I am glad that the building is now secure to allow the road and footpath to reopen.
"I recognise the significant challenges this closure has caused for residents, businesses and visitors, especially over the festive period, and would like to thank them for their patience during the emergency works. Whilst the reopening of Victoria Way is a step forward, we are pressing for clarity over whether further works may yet be required in due course.
“Needless to say we are monitoring the position closely and are aware that Victoria Square Woking Ltd is continuing to work with its contractor Sir Robert McAlpine to clarify matters."