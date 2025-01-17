Victoria Way car park which used to serve the former HG Well Centre will close for the foreseeable future.
It close on Friday, February 14 at 5.30pm, following a recent structural review that highlighted the need for significant repairs. Drivers will have the weekend to remove their cars before a full closure begins on Monday, February 17.
Whilst the structural condition of the car park does not pose a risk to public safety, the detailed report recommends temporary closure until substantial repairs are undertaken. These repairs would involve considerable costs and ongoing maintenance liabilities.
Before determining the long-term plan for the site, the council will work with consultants to evaluate the extent of repairs required, associated costs and future demand for parking in Woking town centre.
The closure is not due to the presence of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) within the structure.
Cllr Dale Roberts, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance and economy, said: “Victoria Way car park has been an important facility for many years, and while the structure remains safe, it is necessary to close the car park for the foreseeable future.
“The decision reflects a careful consideration of the car park’s condition and the associated implications of maintaining it.
“We are committed to taking a pragmatic approach to the car park’s future, considering the cost implications, future maintenance requirements and the evolving parking needs of the town.
“In the meantime, we are working closely with permit holders to provide alternative parking arrangements in our town centre car parks and appreciate residents’ understanding as we progress with evaluating the future of this site.”
Permit holders currently using the car park are being offered alternative parking arrangements to ensure minimal disruption. Further updates on the car park’s future will be shared as the council continues to review all options.