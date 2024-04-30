I enjoyed the Jazz At The Ivy show at the Bush Hotel, Farnham this week – a great appreciative audience as always. They will be back on Thursday, May 30 with guests ‘Magic’ Mike Henry on trumpet and Al Nicholls on tenor sax with joining the house band with some swinging jazz from the 40s and 50s.
Today (Thursday) Fleet Jazz has lunchtime jazz from midday at The Harlington, Fleet featuring two award-winning musicians – saxophonist Karen Sharp and guitarist Nigel Price. £10 on the door.
Login Lounge, Camberley have a run of consecutive gigs into the Bank Holiday Weekend. Toploader are on tonight (Thursday), Funkestra on Friday, East 17 on Saturday, Nomadic on Sunday afternoon and reggae on Monday evening with State Of Satta. Tickets at www.loginlounge.co.uk
This Friday, May 3 I will be playing music with guest performers at Birdies Coffee House and Bar at Farnham Park Golf Club. Entry is free and food available.
Singer-songwriter Laura Loh’s show for Citizens Advice, Rushmoor is at the West End Centre in Aldershot this Saturday, May 3 (www.westendcentre.co.uk).
This Saturday and Sunday the Fiery Bird venue, Woking have their Americana Festival (www.fierybirdvenue.org.uk).
On Sunday, May 5, The Binsted Inn, near Alton is starting fortnightly music nights from 5pm. This Sunday features Bryony Heart.
Taiko Meantime with support from local Farnham Taiko youth group will be playing at Farnham Maltings, on May 12. Local Taiko drummer Mark Alcock brings his London-based Taiko drumming ensemble to Farnham for a full theatre show of powerful Japanese rhythms, dynamic movement and cultural celebration.
The first Petersfield Jazz Festival is a one-day event on Saturday, June 1. It will feature Funkestra, Freddie Saxo, Sarah Jane Eveleigh, Pete Roth Trio, Walker Browne, and the Full Circle Quartet. It takes place in the grounds of Churcher’s College. They are featuring some of the best jazz bands local to Hampshire, Surrey and Sussex. Tickets are available at www.petersfieldjazzfest.com
Sid from popular skiffle and rockabilly outfit The Tr5’s has been in touch about some summer dates. They include Friday, June 14 at Guildford Beer Festival and Sunday, June 30 at Gig On The Green, Yateley.
Also looking ahead it will be the annual Wood Street Jazz Festival hosted by Guildford Jazz on Sunday, July 21 in aid of the Challengers charity. This year includes music from Jivin’ Miss Daisy, Nigel Price Organ Trio and the Something Else Big Band (www.guildfordjazz.org.uk).
Brian Player’s Folk, Roots and Acoustic music show is every Tuesday evening. It’s on at 8pm on Wey Valley radio and is on 101.1FM or online at www.weyvalley.uk
Email me at [email protected] to be included here in support of local live music in the Herald area, which includes Farnham, Alton, Haslemere, Bordon, Liphook, Petersfield, Woking and surrounding areas. Also include a possible photo for inclusion.
Gig Guide (free entry and 8pm unless stated):
Thursday, May 2
Open Mic at Square Brewery, Petersfield
Vic’s Open Mic at Bat and Ball, Farnham
Open Mic at The Wheatsheaf, Farnham
Sunday, May 5
Bryony Heart at Binsted Inn, Binsted (5pm)
Jazz Brunch at Login Lounge, Camberley (1pm to 3pm)
Tuesday, May 7
Julie’s Open Mic at the Village Inn, Sandhurst
Unplug The Wood at Lion Brewery, Ash
Wednesday, May 8
GT Live Sessions at The Britannia, Guildford