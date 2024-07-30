Work on the new Frimley Park Hospital (FPH) will continue despite speculation after a government announcement.
On July 29, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said The New Hospitals Programme would undergo a complete review. Surrey Heath MP AL Pinkerton raised the concern of residents and FPH patients about the hospital’s current state and its future.
A Frimley Health NHS Trust spokesperson said: “The Trust has noted the Chancellor’s statement this week on the new hospital programme and that the government is undertaking this review while continuing to deliver the most advanced and most urgent hospitals to a realistic timeframe.
“We are working closely with our national and regional partners to understand more about what the review might mean for us.
“Our work to build a new Frimley Park Hospital will continue to progress at pace, alongside our ongoing RAAC maintenance works on the current site.”
Earlier this year, Frimley Health announced the new state-of-the-art replacement hospital would be built by 2030.
FPH is one of many across the country that was built using Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC). It makes up around 65 per cent of the current hospital.
RAAC has been found to be susceptible to things like water damage, temperature change and excess weight from services on the roof.
Responding to Pinkerton, Reeves said: “I can say in all candour today, the money was not there for this hospital programme, and I apologise. Although it is not my apology to make on behalf of the party opposite for the state of the public finances that they have left for us to sort out.
“The Health Secretary will meet with you and everybody affected by this. So that we can do whatever we can to make sure that we can get these hospitals in the condition that our constituents rightly expect.”