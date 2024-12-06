Silverbirch House Care Home in Guildford recently welcomed medical students from the University of Surrey in a heart-warming display of festive spirit.
As part of an early Christmas celebration, the students delivered hampers filled with carefully chosen goodies, from donations by students and staff at the university.
The visit was part of an initiative to inspire future healthcare professionals to appreciate the value of strong community connections, highlighting the importance of compassion alongside academic excellence.
The students are currently exploring multiple disciplines before specialising in their chosen fields. Silverbirch residents were delighted with their gifts, expressing their joy and gratitude for the thoughtful gesture.
Louise White, general manager at Silverbirch House, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity shown by students and staff from the University. The hampers and their time spent with our residents was a reminder of the true spirit of the season—giving and connecting.”