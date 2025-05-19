St Peter’s Hospital, part of Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, partnered with rented homes provider Leaf Living to celebrate International Nurses Day last week.
The Leaf Living team visited the hospital to deliver hampers full of treats to mark the occasion, meet the nursing staff and thank them for their work. Keyworkers in the emergency department have since been enjoying tea, coffee, biscuits and other goodies during their shifts.
Jordan Hance, marketing executive at Leaf Living, said: “We’re committed to playing a proud and active role in the neighbourhoods in which we deliver our homes for rent.
“We spent a lovely morning meeting the fantastic staff at St Peter’s Hospital to mark International Nurses Day. Our homes at Broxborough Park, Ottershaw, are just seven minutes’ drive away, we were very proud to be involved and to get to know more people in our community.”
Kathryn Moore, head of charity at St Peter’s Hospital, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Leaf Living team to the hospital to celebrate International Nurses Day. Our fabulous keyworkers were very grateful to be treated!
“Partnering with Leaf to recognise the hard work of our staff highlights how important community connections are to the hospital; it’s a privilege to serve the people who live, work and visit Surrey every day.”
To further support local keyworkers, Leaf Living has introduced a new house sharers incentive specifically for hospital staff, giving them the option to share a Leaf Living home. Eligible tenants will also receive £500 in Love2Shop vouchers once they’ve moved in. This initiative is designed to make high-quality rental homes more accessible for NHS workers.
To learn more about Leaf Living homes available at Broxborough Park, visit: www.leafliving.com/broxborough-park