A treasure trove of saucy Carry On posters from film studio archives are to go udner the hammer.
The bawdy comedy classics are known for their seaside postcard-style humour and smuttiness.
Memorable scenes included Barbara Windsor’s bikini flying off in Carry On Camping.
Now, fans have the chance to get their hands on the poster from that film - and others - when they go under the hammer on Thursday (Nov 21) at Ewbank's Auctions.
Film company Studio Canal has dug out the 'fascinating' treasures from its archive, including posters, scripts and letters, which make up the 29-lot auction.
A master file copy script for Carry On Sergeant, the first film in the franchise - released in 1958 and starring Bob Monkhouse - comes with an estimate of £400.
Two signed hand-written letters by legendary actor Kenneth Williams, signed photograph of the star and signed, first edition copy of his book Back Drops will also be up for grabs for a guide price of £250.
The letters, on Williams’ headed notepaper, are dated from February 1988 and discuss the possibility of further Carry On movies being made.
The signed photograph is dedicated to Gavin, to whom the letters, photograph and book were sent in reply by the actor.
The book Back Drops is signed to the inside and also dedicated to Gavin.
A full set of eight front-of-house cards from 1964's Carry On Cleo is also up for sale.
They include a press publicity book and an unused Carry On Cleo phone card, featuring the original artwork from the film, which was pulled due to copyright infringement. It is expected to fetch £80 to £120.
Two black and white fold-out press publicity books and a colour flyer for Carry On Camping, along with an original production photograph contact sheet, are expected to fetch £120.
A publicity book for Carry On Cabby, released in 1963, includes a notice regarding the use of the word ‘Cabby’ to be replaced with ‘Taxi’ for posters abroad.
There is also an original treatment script for Carry On London, which was never made, which is expected to fetch £80 to £120.
The film franchise spanned five decades and created household names out of stars such as Sid James, Kenneth Williams and Hattie Jacques.
It was also responsible for cementing the careers of British icons including Dame Barbara Windsor, Joan Sims, and Leslie Phillips.
The much-loved franchise saw 30 films made in its original run from 1958 to 1978.
The last film of the franchise was 1992's Carry On Columbus, which was dubbed the 'worst British film ever made' in a 2004 poll.
The trailer for the comedy film Carry On Sergeant