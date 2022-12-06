More than 600 donations of pre-loved toys have already been received at Santa’s grotto in Central Square in just over two weeks, highlighting the importance of giving back this year.
The donation drive is being run in partnership with local charity Sebastian’s Action Trust, who will distribute the toys to new owners who can love them once again, just in time for Christmas.
Donations are being accepted until 18 December, and Victoria Place is encouraging people to drop off their pre-loved toys to one of the elves in the grotto to help reach the target of 1,000 toys.
The grotto is free to visit and is open daily at intervals between 10am and 5pm through to Christmas Eve. Toy donations are not required to visit Santa, who has already welcomed more than 1,400 families.
Centre manager John Paul Jackson said: “Giving back is super important to Victoria Place this year, so we’re thrilled that so many people are taking part.
‘‘The toy donations drive is a fantastic initiative and we’re hugely grateful for the generosity of our customers. We hope this will continue to do well over the coming month, to help provide gifts to families who might otherwise go without this year.
‘‘We wish all our customers a happy, healthy Christmas and look forward to welcoming you all on a visit to Victoria Place this Christmas.”
For more information about what’s on at Victoria Place, visit https://vpwoking.co.uk/christmas.