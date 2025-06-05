Woking MP Will Forster has backed a Liberal Democrat amendment in Parliament calling for a national ‘Buy British’ campaign to support local businesses.
The move comes in response to tariffs introduced by Donald Trump, which the Lib Dems say are hurting British producers and require a strong domestic response.
Following the vote, Will Forster expressed his disappointment at the UK Government’s refusal to support the amendment.
“Woking’s businesses need all the support they can get in their hour of need, which is why it is so disappointing to see the Government leave them in the lurch like this,” he said.
“This amendment could have helped give our businesses the leg up that they need after Trump’s senseless decisions have forced us into this wave of uncertainty.
“Our great local companies deserve as much recognition as possible and I will continue this campaign to back local businesses in the face of Trump’s tariffs, giving all of them the best opportunity to succeed.”
The Liberal Democrats argued that this campaign must be underpinned by pro-business policies to reduce the cost of doing business and stimulate demand for British products.
The party has called on the Government to act following the imposition of tariffs by former US President Donald Trump in April, urging ministers to help communities stand up to what they describe as “Trump’s bullying”.
Will Forster has already launched a local ‘Buy Woking, Back Britain; initiative, visiting businesses across the constituency – including drinks brand Thirsty Work, Thurstons Brewery, and Browns of Woking butchers – to hear first-hand the challenges they are facing.
He said the campaign is about “giving local people the tools to support local businesses and send a message that Woking is open for business – and proud to back British.”
A similar ‘Buy Canadian’ movement has seen growing support in Canada, with Prime Minister Mark Carney urging consumers to choose Canadian-made products wherever possible.
The Liberal Democrats said the UK government should be taking a similar stance, championing British businesses at a time when they are under threat from international trade disputes.
There is currently significant uncertainty surrounding the status of Trump’s tariff policy. While a US court initially ruled to suspend the measures, another court has since temporarily reinstated them, throwing the Government's recent trade agreement with the US into question.
