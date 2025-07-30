Horsell C of E Junior School in Woking is celebrating an exceptional year of sporting success, with pupils excelling across a wide range of local and regional competitions.
“We’ve always had a strong track record in rugby, cricket, and netball, but this year, our children have also shone on the athletics track and in the swimming pool,” said Sports Coach Will Coles. “We couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve accomplished."
Standout achievements include:
- Rugby: District Champions
- Netball: District Champions
- Cricket: Multiple district champions (Girls, Year 5 and Year 6 Boys), with the Year 5 Boys also crowned Surrey County Champions
- Athletics: Champions in both Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 competitions
- Swimming: County qualifiers, South East Regional finalists, and WASPs Surrey school winners
- Cross Country: District 2nd place
- Football: Year 5/6 Girls’ Tournament runners-up
"Sport is an integral part of our curriculum," said Louise Withers, Subject Lead for PE. "While we are immensely proud of the children who have represented the school, sport is something that is enjoyed by all our pupils. At Horsell, we emphasise the importance of being part of a team, and every single child has contributed to our school’s fantastic sporting success. They are all a real credit to the school."
Horsell C of E Junior School, a three-form entry school in the heart of Horsell, has long been recognised for strong academic outcomes. But recent praise from Ofsted also highlighted its extracurricular provision, particularly the value placed on active play and physical education.
“At a time when screen use is a big concern, we’re proud to lead a school where children are active and engaged every day,” said Headteacher Celia Wand. “It’s been a truly fantastic year.”
