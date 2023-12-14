As Christmas approaches, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire has transformed into a winter wonderland, offering an array of magical festive experiences that blend luxury and tradition.
From rejuvenating spa treatments to festive markets and thoughtfully curated gift options, the enchanting spirit of Christmas is alive and well at the idyllic English estate between Farnham and Odiham.
In the spirit of giving, Four Seasons is also donating complimentary stays at its 500-acre estate to unsung heroes caring for their loved ones in a partnership with charity Carefree.
Adding to the ambiance, an 'Off Piste' ski lodge has popped up next to the hotel spa, and last week even saw a visit from real reindeer during the hotel's annual Christmas market.
We've profiled just a few of the festive highlights Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire has to offer below...
Festive Sensation Spa Experience December 1 to 31
Escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and indulge in the Festive Sensation Spa Experience. A 50-minute hot stone massage awaits, designed to de-stress and take you on a seasonal sensory journey.
The treatment begins in a cozy treatment room filled with the warm scents of cinnamon, where skilled therapists use Kundalini oils infused with jasmine and rose.
A rejuvenating Rose Gold Brightening facial mask adds a touch of glamour, and the experience concludes with a sip of festive winter spiced tea. It's a perfect way to pamper yourself and embrace the holiday spirit.
Christmas shopping, Four Seasons-style Christmas Shop, December 1 to January 3
The new Christmas shop at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire is a festive delight, offering a magical shopping experience set against the backdrop of the historic manor house and picturesque estate grounds.
Twinkling lights, a festive atmosphere, and fabulous gifts make this Christmas shop a favourite tradition for both guests and staff alike. The hotel's now-traditional Christmas Market on December 8 also offered a perfect opportunity to find unique treasures and holiday treats.
And it adds to a jam-packed schedule of festive fun taking place at the country estate – from the return of the Alpine style pop up restaurant Off Piste to traditional carriage rides through Dogmersfield Park.
Gift a taste of the English countryside this Christmas with the new Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire Festive Hamper Available from December 1 to January 7
This Christmas, delight your loved ones with a luxurious hamper from Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire. Choose from three different sizes, each filled with a delicious array of festive treats.
From honey sourced from the hotel's onsite bee hives to a signature festive tea blend, luxury mince pies, Belgian chocolate selection, and more – these hampers are a true taste of the English countryside.
With options to include sparkling wine, handmade Christmas pudding, and a William Edwards Hampshire-designed mug, these hampers are a thoughtful and indulgent gift choice.
Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire launches Christmas charity campaign with Carefree
In the spirit of giving, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire has partnered with Carefree for its 2023 Christmas charity campaign.
The focus is on showing gratitude and generosity to unpaid carers, who often sacrifice their own well-being to care for their loved ones.
As part of this heartwarming initiative, Four Seasons will donate complimentary stays at its 500-acre estate to these unsung heroes.
Carefree, founded by brothers Charlie and James Ricketts, is dedicated to supporting unpaid carers and providing them with well-deserved breaks.
This Christmas, let Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire be your destination for luxury, warmth, and the true spirit of giving. Indulge in festive experiences, discover unique gifts, and join in the joy of giving back to those who deserve it most.
The hotel, set in a restored 18th-century manor nestled in 500 acres of parkland, also has a range of dining options from the top-end Wild Carrot to wood-fired pizzas at La Terrazza and new this winter south-east Asian cuisine at Café Sante.