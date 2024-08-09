There is not long left to go for young people to have their artwork featured in a new children’s book.
Children aged between 4 and 11 years are encouraged to head to their local Surrey library to pick up a template and create tree and nature themed artwork for the inside covers of The Thousand Year Tree.
It will celebrate the county’s ancient trees with information on how to safeguard their future. Deadline for entries is Wednesday, September 4 and entries can be submitted at your nearest Surrey library.
The book will be distributed across all 52 of Surrey’s libraries as well as through additional local schools, inviting readers of all ages to learn more about trees that have been around for thousands of years.
The overall winner will have their design printed within the endpapers of the book. Templates can be found in Surrey libraries or downloaded at: https://tinyurl.com/Tree-competition-template