Some 4,000 runners descended on Woking last Sunday as the RunThrough Surrey Half Marathon, 5K & Junior Races presented by Solgar returned.
Starting and finishing in Woking Park, the popular event hosted participants of all ages and abilities to take on either a half marathon, 5K or junior race, with runners travelling from across Surrey and beyond to take part.
The half marathon began at 9am, followed by the 5K at 9.30am and the junior race at 9.40am, with the routes taking runners through Woking and the surrounding roads before returning to the park finish line.
Organised by RunThrough UK, the event as always lived up to its lively atmosphere, with music, spectators and a buzzing event village helping to cheer runners on throughout the morning.
Many participants were also fundraising for charity, including for Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, RunThrough UK's 2026 Charity of the Year.
Shooting Star Children’s Hospices cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families, across south-west London, north-west London and Surrey.
“We were absolutely thrilled to welcome runners to the Surrey Half Marathon, 5k, and Juniors race this year,” said race director Ross Franks.
“With the incredible support of Solgar and our chosen charity of the year, Shooting Star Children’s Hospice, this event was one of the most memorable events on the RunThrough calendar.
“As a Top Flight elite race with prize money on offer, we were proud to host some of the fastest athletes in the country while ensuring every participant enjoys a fantastic experience.
“The Surrey Half Marathon has truly become one of the highlights of the RunThrough race calendar, alongside flagship events like Hampton Court Palace, Fulham 10k, and Run Alton Towers, and we were thrilled see everyone out on the course enjoying the event!"
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