VISITORS locally and from across the county can now visit the Knife Angel in the grounds of Guildford Cathedral.
The artwork is a stunning 27ft, 3.5 ton sculpture of an angel, made out of more than 100,000 confiscated knives received from 43 police forces across the UK.
Originating from The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry and created by sculptor Alfie Bradley, it has been on a tour of towns and cities around Britain, raising awareness of the issues of knife crime and all forms of violence and aggression.
“I am delighted that the UK National Youth Anti-Violence Tour will be coming to Surrey and the centrepiece, the Knife Angel, will be on display at Guildford Cathedral,” said the Dean of Guildford, The Very Reverend Dianna Gwilliams.
“We are working with many partners, guided by young people of our community, to provide opportunities to learn more about the effects of aggression and violence among all sections of the community and to address some of the key concerns of the young people in our county. For example domestic violence, county lines, bullying and violence against girls and women. The month of March provides an opportunity to work together to make the communities of Surrey even safer.”
Sculptor Alfie Bradley felt he had to do something to raise awareness for a problem which seemed to be escalating at a rapid pace. Due to the extreme nature of the issue, he wanted the piece to be both powerful in size and in meaning.
Designing the angel, he wanted it showing its hands out in front of itself, powerfully gesturing “Why?”. “Why would you do this? Why have you done this? With the face looking down at you in sheer despair.”
The Cathedral’s Choral Evensong service at 6pm tonight will celebrate the Knife Angel “and the catalyst it is for turning the tide on violent and aggressive behaviour, and celebrating the lives of those who have been lost through violent and thoughtless actions,” said a cathedral spokesman.
“Join the Cathedral clergy, choir and congregation as this evensong ends outside at the Knife Angel. Bring your torch or mobile phone flashlight and shine a light on the Knife Angel at the end of the service.”
Throughout March there will be many events held both at the Cathedral and also at other venues throughout Surrey. The theme of these events will focus around themes of anti-violence, anti-aggression, and also peace and reconciliation. Visit https://www.guildford-cathedral.org/events/knife-angel/knife-angel-diary-of-events for more details.
Detective Superintendent Becky Molyneux of Surrey Police said: “We are pleased to be supporting Guildford Cathedral as they host the Knife Angel this March.
“We’re committed to tackling serious violence and aggression in our communities and this project will help further important conversations, discussing why people become involved in violent crimes.
“We would encourage the public to continue to drop off their dangerous or unwanted knives and blades at our police front counters across Surrey.”
In Woking, the knife amnesty bin is at Woking Police Station, Station Approach, GU22 7SY.