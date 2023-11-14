In a thought-provoking evening dedicated to challenging the stigma surrounding homelessness, an invited audience enjoyed a private viewing of York Road Project’s exhibition Beyond Stereotypes: Homeless Voices Disrupting Stigma, Igniting Change in collaboration with renowned photographer Siân Tyrrell.
Guests included the High Sheriff of Surrey, Tim Waites, the Mayor of Woking, Cllr M Ilyas Raja, Jonathan Lord MP, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Giles Verity and several Woking councillors, including Will Forster and Hassan Akberali.
The event was held at the Surrey History Centre before the exhibition opened to the public. Sponsorship of some of the event was courtesy of Churchill Contractors in Woking.
Attendees were immersed in a powerful narrative that illuminated the harsh realities faced by those experiencing homelessness, emphasising the urgent need for support and understanding.
Those in attendance heard from clients who had been supported by York Road Project and how it had helped them to regain their confidence and sense of self.
Cherisse Dealtry, chief executive, underscored the vital role played by organisations such as York Road Project in providing shelter, empathy and a pathway towards stability.
She said: “This exhibition is not just about the work we, York Road Project do. It is about you, your neighbour, your friends and the collective power we hold as a community. Now more than ever those who support, donate and raise awareness of our work are needed. Let’s make it our mission to end homelessness together.”
Another speaker, Freya, added: “I was very withdrawn before my transition but feeling more confident in myself recently. I want people to see that I’ve a high esteem now.
“I am also about to move into my own place after being with York Road Project for a few years.
“I am in the final year of my degree. If all goes well it should give me the start I need to be able to help those going through what I have with my mental-health issues. I want to have a career in counselling/psychology.”
Currently, York Road Project is proactively engaging with several rough sleepers facing complex circumstances, offering them immediate assistance to ensure their safety and warmth as the weather grows colder.
“Our priority is to swiftly secure suitable accommodation for them,” said Cherisse. “In tandem with these efforts, we are also preparing to launch our impactful Christmas campaign, Sponsor a Bed this Christmas. This is our second year of running this campaign and the funds we raise go towards bringing hope to those in need.”
The York Road Project appeal, Sponsor a Bed this Christmas, can be viewed at www.yorkroadproject.org.uk/pages/sponsor-a-bed-or-give-a-gift-this-christmas
There is a link on the page to the charity’s Amazon Wishlist.