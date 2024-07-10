It is already the second to last month of summer and you might be looking for some inspiration to enjoy whats left.
Painshill Park in Cobham has compiled a list of events and things you can do this month.
First is the outdoor theatre being held in the beautiful walled garden, running until August 15. Performances will include Romeo & Juliet, The Gondoliers, A Midsummer Night’s Dream & Twelfth Night Double Bill and The Hound of the Baskervilles.
Wild summer camps will be running for children from July 23 to August 22. With culinary campfire creations and wilderness survival to competing for capture the flag. There is bound to be enough excitement for youngsters to enjoy the great outdoors in the sun.
Wrapping up the season will be Lumos Live’s ‘Sunset Candlelight Experience’ on August 17. Playing Hans Zimmer, Andrea Bocelli and Ludovico Einaudi.