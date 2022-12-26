New Victoria Theatre
COMEDY legend, musical theatre, television, Strictly and soap star Brian Conley is the main attraction in Woking.
He takes on the role of Buttons in what is described as “the fairy godmother of all pantos”, which is of course the original rags to riches story of Cinderella.
With the panto now in full swing, the cast have taken some time out between shows to explore what Woking has to offer, so you may have spotted them meeting people in the town.
Sarah Vaughan and Samuel Wilson-Freeman, who play Cinderella and Prince Charming, stopped at The Tea Terrace in the Peacocks Centre to have an afternoon tea fit for royalty.
The pair stopped to have photos with families as they made their way round the shopping centre, even popping into Primark to pick up a Christmas jumper.
A passer-by said: “It was magical seeing the princess and prince up close. Cinderella had trouble getting her dress on to the escalator though.”
Cinderella runs until Saturday 31 December. Book at www.atgtickets.com.
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
IN GUILDFORD, the main festive entertainment comes in the form of Jack and The Beanstalk and the big name attraction is BAFTA award-winning wildlife expert Steve Backshall.
He is providing the voice of The Giant, which is a bit of change from dealing with sharks, snakes and other scary wildlife on TV.
The rest of the cast include panto regulars former local radio presenter Peter Gordon, Kit Hesketh Harvey and James Merry and they are joined by Devon-Elise Johnson as Fairy Foxglove, and Ernest Stroud in the leading role of Jack alongside Maya Elliott as Jill.
Jack and the Beanstalk is at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre until Sunday 8 January. Book at www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.
Camberley Theatre
THE theatre is staging Beauty and the Beast, which tells the traditional tale of love triumphing over evil, along with a jukebox of much-loved songs, beautiful costumes and a talented cast of actors and dancers.
The mysterious Beast imprisons Belle in his enchanted castle. Can she escape with the help of her friends and melt the Beast’s icy heart before it’s too late?
Arrogant Prince Adam and the Beast are played by Henry Shine. The other cast members include Francesca McKean as Belle, Cal Plant as Beau, Matt Ian Kelly as Dame Stella Artois, Victoria Barklamb as Belle’s sister Bobbie, Suzi Budd as Blossom and Thomas Andrew Smith as Bud.
Expect plate spinning and juggling along with impressive dance routines and plenty of opportunities to sing along and boo.
Beauty and the Beast runs until Saturday 31 December. Visit www.camberleytheatre.co.uk.
Princes Hall
CINDERELLA is also having a ball at Aldershot, where the town’s ever-popular annual panto is in full swing.
It’s the age-old story of a beautiful young girl who is confined to the kitchen, and is picked on by her Ugly Sisters and Wicked Stepmother. With a little help from her Fairy Godmother, a magical pumpkin and a glass slipper, Cinderella hopes to win the heart of the gallant Prince Charming and her chance of a happy ending.
The cast includes panto veteran Robert Hopkins, who returns to direct and star as Baron Hardup in his 28th panto at Princes Hall. And Donovan Christian Cary – who has been the resident dame at Aldershot for a decade – is the Fairy Godmother.
Natalie Turner is Cinderella, Rachel Lea-Gray is wicked stepmother Baroness Hardup and Alex Zane is Buttons.
The show, billed as the region’s best-value professional panto, runs until Saturday 31 December. Book at www.princeshall.com.
Star Inn
FOR those who prefer their Christmas entertainment with even more raunchy double entendres than usual, Guildford Fringe Theatre Company’s popular adult panto is on in the Back Room of the Star Inn at Guildford.
The cast of Throbbin’ Hood & His Little John includes Fred Broom as Madam Suki, Rosy Carr as Maid Marion, Emily Cochrane as Willow, and Alex Dowding as The Sheriff. It’s a traditional panto, with a principal boy, a dame and a villain, but with a rude twist.
The show plays until Saturday 7 January. Visit www.GuildfordFringe.com.