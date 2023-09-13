The three adults who police want to speak to in connection with Sara Sharif's death are returning to the UK from Pakistan.
Her father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik are due to land later on Wednesday.
The trio left for Pakistan with five children the day before the 10-year-old's body was discovered on August 10.
Surrey Police have been wanting to speak to all three adults since they discovered Sara's body last month.
Post-mortem tests found Sara sustained "multiple and extensive injuries".
According to the BBC Sara's father, his wife and his brother are booked on a flight landing at London Gatwick tonight, having changed in Dubai.
They had flown to Dubai on a plane from an airport at Sialkot, near Islamabad early this morning.