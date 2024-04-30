GuilFest returns to Stoke Park next month with a line-up that already has everyone talking.
After 10 years away, GuilFest is back with a bang on June 29 and 30 – The Stranglers headline on Saturday and Sam Ryder on Sunday.
The diversity of the 2024 line-up is striking, featuring Black Grape, Nouvelle Vague, The Blockheads, The Skints and Elvana on Saturday.
Sunday offers Peter Hook and the Light, Bez, From The Jam, Boyzlife, Bootleg Beatles and Kiki Dee, a blend that promises something for every music fan.
GuilFest will also showcase the best local talent.
Five stages hosting an array of musical genres are just the tip of the iceberg. Other attractions include world cuisine from diverse food stalls and a rustic real ale bar, literary tent, cocktail bar, comedy tent, tropical disco and an art and craft village with workshops to stimulate your creativity.