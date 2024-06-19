The Sound of Woking will return after a two-year absence, after the last concert raised nearly £1,000 for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
This year it will take place on Saturday, July 20 at Fiery Bird, with the doors opening from 7.30pm. There will be live performances from High Pop and Thee Moot, and a DJ set from Mabbs.
High Pop take their name from the two bands - Five O’Clock High and Vox Pop - that featured the late Mike Bailey on bass in the 80s and 90s. Mike passed away in 2021, having suffered from pulmonary fibrosis for several years.
Both bands were regular fixtures on the local scene and made some headway into London. Original members of both bands, John Rollinson and David Bailey, got together with legendary drummer Brett ‘Buddy’ Ascott, formerly of The Chords. Who hit the charts with classic singles, Now It’s Gone, Maybe Tomorrow and Something’s Missing.
John’s son, Ben, bass player with the band Gutlocker, will recreate the power pop sound of their former bands - The Sound of Woking. Joining High Pop will be Thee Moot, a London band who released the fantastic Mood Swings and Roundabouts LP in 2022. Melodic garage influenced power pop with a paisley hue.
Completing the line-up is a DJ set from the brilliant Mabbs, known to all on the London Mod and Soul circuit and presenter of The Offside Track on Totally Wired radio. An innovative show which combines his love of football and great music.
Proceeds of the concert will be shared between Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis and the Multiple Sclerosis Society, a condition which has also affected the lives of those close to the band.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased directly from Fiery Bird at https://tinyurl.com/Sound-of-Woking-tickets