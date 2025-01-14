The Surrey Hills probably won’t be alive with the sound of music as a popular festival looks unlikely to return this year.
The gig could be up for Weyfest as it seems the “biggest little festival” won’t be taking place this summer for the first time in 20 years.
The Weyfest team – namely Colin Webb and Rickie Elmer – couldn’t take the risk of holding the 2025 event at the Rural Life Living Museum in Tilford because of its financial issues with little word since.
While the Herald has been unable to confirm its cancellation with the pair, mayor of Farnham, councillor Brodie Mauluka, is certain the “truly family festival” is off given his links to the local music scene.
He lamented: “The first domino to fall from the arts and crafts of this beautiful town.”
Adie Causier, whose Heartland Roots Band has twice performed at Weyfest, will also miss their favourite festival if it doesn’t return, calling its absence a “shame for the local community and music industry.”
Well-known musical acts who have played at past Weyfest events include The Lightning Seeds, Dr Feelgood, The Stranglers, Lindisfarne and Jools Holland.