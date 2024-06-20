When I came across an organisation called the Shower Singers, I knew I had to get them on the radio! The Shower Singers was set up by Amanda Fisackerly earlier this year. The idea is simple. They meet normally at the Bear pub in Cobham every other Wednesday night, you just turn up, buy a drink, pay £10 for the session and come together to sing. I had to experience this myself, not being the most accomplished singer despite my radio shower performances.