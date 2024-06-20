On my Radio Woking Sunday show I have this feature called ‘Jon in the Shower’, where listeners have to guess the song I am singing (very badly) in the shower. This emotionally soapy Sunday morning performance has provided much humour with listeners and my colleagues.
When I came across an organisation called the Shower Singers, I knew I had to get them on the radio! The Shower Singers was set up by Amanda Fisackerly earlier this year. The idea is simple. They meet normally at the Bear pub in Cobham every other Wednesday night, you just turn up, buy a drink, pay £10 for the session and come together to sing. I had to experience this myself, not being the most accomplished singer despite my radio shower performances.
The Shower Singers had a special session as part of the Weybridge festival at the Jolly Farmer Pub in Weybridge. When I walked in I was given a warm welcome, got myself a pint of coke and was given the first of the two song words sheets.
On this session we were singing Aint No Mountain High Enough and Your love keeps lifting me Higher and Higher all under the guidance of Lorraine who is herself a West End musical performer (so we were in good hands.)
We began the session with the all-important warm up which in its self was hilarious. One of the warm up songs had lyrics about Chicken Tika starter and a pilau rice – very bizarre but it made us all smile.
Then over the next couple of hours as a group we went through the two songs, working out technical details such as who was doing harmonies. We then performed as a group which I think was a pretty good version of the two classic songs. There were some bemused regulars in the pub and some even joined in!
Singing makes us feel good, and combined with a trip to the pub it brings the community together, takes our mind off the stresses of life and you leave feeling uplifted. Also, a good social activity to connect and make new friends.
It was also great to see the Jolly Farmer pub full of life on a Wednesday night, much to the delight of former teacher Margret who has been managing the pub since January. She told me having the Shower Singers there was great fun and something she would like to repeat.
It is amazing how a group of strangers can come together and perform the two songs to such a high standard in just a couple of hours. Find out more at www.showersingers.co.uk
My Radio Woking shows are Wednesday 7pm to 9am and Sunday from 9am to noon. Email me at [email protected].