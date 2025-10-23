“When I started making the videos, I never thought they would be seen by anyone – they were for Charlie to see when he woke up, so he could see we had all been there for him. Then he died, and I did a talk 13 weeks later. I was filmed and it got put on TikTok, where it got a million views. That’s when it clicked for me: I could educate people about knife crime and try to prevent this from happening to other Charlies, to other families.